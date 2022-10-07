Free pre-early childhood education training offered at colleges in the north
Those interested in working in the early years and child care sector are being offered training - free of charge.
Several northern Ontario colleges will be offering pre-early childhood education training at no cost during the fall and winter semesters.
Sault College is among the post-secondary institutions offering the program.
Organizers said the program is designed to get people interested in a career in early childhood education. They hope it will address staff shortages in the field.
“Our hope is that with this 10-week program will get individuals into the field, get them adjusted to the field, what’s to expect, get their placement over with, get them hands-on learning and that they can go in and do their ECE, because we do want to see those registered ECE’s working in the childcare centres,” Lori Crosson, director of continuing education and e-learning at Sault College told CTV News.
Cambrian College and College Boréal in Sudbury, Northern College in Timmins, and Confederation College in Thunder Bay are also offering the ten-week program.
Those interested in signing up can contact the colleges directly.
