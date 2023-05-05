Free public events around the Maritimes to commemorate King’s coronation

The lieutenant-governors in all three Maritime provinces will commemorate the coronation of King Charles III with free public events on Saturday.

RSVPs for early-morning viewing events at Government House in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia quickly reached capacity once announced. However, free outdoor public events are included.

The May 6 coronation will begin at 11 a.m. local time in London -- 7 a.m. ADT.

Live CTV News coverage from London begins at 3 a.m. ADT.

FREE PUBLIC EVENTS ON CORONATION DAY

CHARLOTTETOWN

An outdoor public ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Government House, 1 Terry Fox Dr., hosted by Prince Edward Island Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry. The event will include a parade, a 21-gun salute, and refreshments.

FREDERICTON

An outdoor public ceremony will begin outside Government House, 51 Woodstock Rd., around 9:30 a.m., hosted by New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy. The event will include a 21-gun salute.

HALIFAX

An outdoor public ceremony will begin at Government House, 1451 Barrington St., at 10 a.m. The event, hosted by Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, will include a flag raising, and tree planting.

ST. STEPHEN, N.B.

A tea will be hosted by Saint Croix MLA Kathy Bockus from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Neighbourhood Works, 59 Union St.