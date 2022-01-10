Free rapid antigen tests distributed in Tillsonburg, Ont.
Hundreds of people lined up for a chance to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test from the province Monday.
There were 1,000 test kits available at the Tillsonburg Sobeys location at 678 Broadway St. starting at 2 p.m.
Anyone who is without symptoms and who has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19 was eligible to receive one.
With the first person lining up at 12:30 p.m., demand was expected to outweigh supply and distribution was limited to only one test kit per person.
Residents were asked to wear masks and were encouraged to dress for the elements.
Tests will also be handed out this week in Brantford, Kitchener and Windsor. London's Masonville Place saw thousands of test kits distributed over three days last week.
