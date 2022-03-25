Free rides on O-Train, OC Transpo bus routes end on Saturday

It's the end of the line for free rides on the O-Train and 15 OC Transpo bus routes that serve Centretown and the Rideau-Vanier ward.

The no-charge service on O-Train Line 1 and the bus routes serving the downtown area will end on Saturday, with regular fares resuming on Sunday.

The city of Ottawa has been offering no-charge service on the O-Train, bus routes 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 55, 56, 85, 114 and Para Transpo since late February following the Freedom Convoy occupation in the downtown core.

Council approved a motion from Coun. Catherine McKenney to provide no-charge service to residents and workers in the affected areas since they didn't have full transit service during the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates. The motion called for no-charge transit on the routes for 30 days following the end of the state of emergency, which ended on Feb. 24.

The no-charge transit was expected to cost the transit service $1 million.

NO CHARGE PARKING

The no-charge parking at city-owned lots in downtown Ottawa and the ByWard Market will continue until Thursday, March 31.

Parking is free at the following municipal lots:

210 Gloucester Street

234-250 Slater Street

422 Slater Street

70 Clarence Street

142 Clarence Street

110 Laurier Avenue West (Ottawa City Hall)

Regular parking rates will resume on Friday, April 1.