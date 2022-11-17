Free screening of The Polar Express at TCU Place

TCU Place is having a free family movie day on December 4.

They will be showing The Polar Express, and have Christmas-themed concession with popcorn, cookies, cotton candy and more.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the movie starts at 3 p.m.

“No tickets are needed to attend – you’ll choose your own seats when you arrive,” the post said.

Those attending have been asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army or a non-perishable food item for the food bank.