Free sexual assault sensitivity training for legal professionals created in Sudbury

Three Sudbury-based organizations have come together to create legal sensitivity training to enhance legal professionals’ knowledge of trauma-informed practices around sexual assault.

With the funding from the Law Foundation of Ontario Access to Justice Fund, YWCA Sudbury, She Matters, and Voices for Women created a six-module asynchronous virtual training that is available free to judges, lawyers, law students or anyone who wishes to learn more on the subject.

"Being that our organizations work directly with survivors at YWCA, Voices for Women and She Matters, we had the first-hand experiences from survivors themselves who have navigated the justice system," said Jacqueline Villeneuve-Ahmed, the She Matters founder.

"And with that, we took the survivor first-hand testimonials in addition to research -- which has already been developed -- talking about the systemic gaps that exist within the legal system, the need for trauma-informed practices to be adopted also bringing in intersectional perspectives of survivors from communities that are very heavily affected by sexual assault, in our country and in our province, and pooled that all together into a comprehensive curriculum that legal professionals can really learn from."

Through the training, legal professionals can learn how to break down prevalent social myths about sexual violence.

The idea is to minimize secondary trauma for survivors of sexual assault while they navigate the justice system.

"With this training, we’re hoping to increase the accessibility to justice for women who have experienced sexual assault," said Marlene Gorman, the YWCA Sudbury executive director.

"On average out of every 1,000 sexual assaults that happen, only 33 are reported to police. And then we know that just 12 of those result in charges and only three lead to convictions. So women are not reporting and women are not getting justice when they do report."

