Free shopping experience with 'London Let's Be Kind'

With winter approaching, Londoner Kay Habib is hoping to give a helping hand to those in need with the first 'London Let’s Be Kind' event this Sunday.

Habib, an interior designer, has filled the storage area at her Skilled Accents shop in the city’s northwest end.

“This has actually gotten way bigger than I was thinking,” says Habib. “I thought it was just going to be some friends that I reached out to and they would just drop off maybe 10, 15 bags.”

Since Thanksgiving, she has been putting the word out on social media that she was collecting all kinds of clothing, and Londoners responded by dropping off more than a thousand pieces.

“People were telling me that it was just perfect timing because they were actually cleaning out their closets from summer to fall,” says Habib.

The clothes will be sorted and put on display under tents in the parking lot of Avis Car Rental on Dundas Street near Third Street this Sunday. Those in need can come by and pick out five items for free.

“It will just give them that festive, alive experience of shopping where they can, you know, browse and actually collect items and they can have them all bagged for them as they would in a shop,” says Habib. “The items are for anybody, it could be men, women or children.”

Besides being treated to the whole shopping experience on Sunday, those who attend will also get a free lunch.

Habib adds, “My vision is to do at least an annual if not a semi-annual event, so people can clean out closets in the spring time and after summer.”