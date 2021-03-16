A new initiative from the City of Cornwall is helping to divert tonnes of waste from its landfill site. Salvageable items can be picked up for free and given at a second chance at life.

At the Cornwall landfill, a blue shipping container is adorned with a sign saying 'the free store', where items such as furniture and cookware sit waiting for a new home.

"We have a lot of kids toys that come through here, furniture, coffee tables, end tables, dressers, filing cabinets, desks, all kinds of stuff," said Dave Kuhn, Waste Management Supervisor for the City of Cornwall.

"Being on site here at the landfill, you typically see residents throwing out items that still have some life left in them, that are still useable," Kuhn said. "We kind of had the idea that if we ask those residents if they would like to divert these items and gave them the opportunity to put them in here for somebody else to use, it would make it as easy as possible for them."

The initiative started in November 2020 and Kuhn says it has already diverted 4.5 tonnes of items from the landfill.

"I think the simplicity of that program really contributes to the success of it," Kuhn added. "Residents have an opportunity to re-think some of the items they are throwing out and also give their items new life for a family or some people who can definitely put it to good use."

The container is available to residents of Cornwall and is open during the landfill site hours.

On Tuesday afternoon residents who, like Jim Althouse, were dropping off waste at the site, checked out the store on their way out.

"I think it's a great idea," Althouse said, noting that he would consistently see items that could be re-used or given a second chance sitting in the giant dumpsters.

"Over the years, the city has moved further and further towards recycling and I think this is an excellent idea," Althouse added. "Even up to this past year I've seen things in the scrap bins that really could have future use for someone."

He was looking at a baby stroller sitting in the store in well used condition, missing its front wheel.

"It might not be useful for its original purpose, but I could use the wheels so I'll take it home and recycle it," Althouse said.

"It doesn't cost anything to come up and take a look!" he added.

Residents are asked to drive over the scales when they arrive with garbage, or even if they are not bringing in any waste.

"The staff at the scale house will help you to kind of identify if your items are in good condition or not and they will direct you over to the free store building, where you can drop it off. If there is anything here that you see that you like, feel free to take that out too at the same time," Kuhn said.

An employee is also monitoring the dumpster pad, checking to see what residents are throwing away to see if any can be diverted to the free store.

Kuhn says the reaction from residents has been overwhelming.

"We didn't even think the reaction would be that good," Kuhn said. "We knew it was a good idea...we have so many positive comments and so many people have reached out to us to say they have enjoyed dropping stuff off and they really enjoy giving stuff away to a family or individuals that can definitely use these items so it's been positive all around its great so far."

Kuhn says he has also been working with not-for-profits in the city to help them get rid of items as well.

"They've always brought their stuff here that they can no longer sell or that have lived their shelf life at their thrift stores. So now, what we're doing with our not-for-profits is encouraging them to come here and drop their items off here (in the store) that are still good, but they haven't sold in a couple of weeks, so it's really giving those items one last chance before they get landfilled," Kuhn said.

The city-owned landfill on Cornwall Centre Road has roughly 12 years left in its life expectancy, according to Kuhn.

"After that we have to close it, we can no longer put waste here so the longer that we can keep it open the better it is for the city of Cornwall and its residents and that all starts by diverting material from the landfill," he added.

"This is not only an opportunity to divert those items but it also gets the conversation started and the thought process started on what can I divert and what can I kind of keep out of the landfill site to help the initiative here," Kuhn said.

The project has been so well received that the city is answering questions from other municipalities looking to start the same initiative.

"We've had a bunch of townships from all over Ontario that have reached out to us and kind of just asked a couple of questions to see how we're doing it and what the specifics are," Kuhn said.

"They are hoping to start a similar program in their place so we encourage anybody who has questions about it to reach out to us. We are more than happy to answer questions or give you tips on how to start," he added.