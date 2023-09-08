Free stuff: City of Calgary hosting curbside community treasure hunt this weekend

The City of Calgary is throwing a curbside community treasure hunt this weekend and the whole city is invited to participate.

This weekend only, residents are invited to place items that are in good condition on your property next to the sidewalk or cub for anyone who wants them to take them away.

The hope is that someone's junk is someone else's treasure, and by putting it out on the curb all at the same time, a lot of stuff that would otherwise end up in the landfill will find a new home.

Possible items include books, CDs, DVDs, small furniture, electronic devices, art, sports equipment, toys, yard and gardening tools, small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans.

Mark the items with a 'Free' label, so that anyone can pick them up and remove them from your life and liberate your storage space forever.

Leave them out there until 5 p.m. Sunday, at which point they must be removed.

The city won't pick up items left at the curb, but you can find out where to recycle, donate or dispose of your unwanted stuff here.

For more information, go here.