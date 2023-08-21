Free Sudbury event for anyone struggling, hurting in any way

The annual Five Cent City event returns to downtown Sudbury this weekend to connect people struggling with addiction or mental health issues with help and showcase some community members who have overcome challenges in different ways.

"It's really for anybody who's going through any kind of struggle or who feels as though they are hurting in any way. There isn't a specific demographic of 'you have to be suffering from addiction, you have to know someone who's suffering from mental health," organizer Zac Sivret told CTV News in an interview.

"The entire purpose of the event is to be able to show people in our community that they have access and resources within their community that are very willing to give them help, no matter how big or small they might feel that their issues really are. We are there to help support them, we're there to inspire them and we're also there to help guide them along their path to whatever recovery it is that they think they need."

FRIDAY NIGHT

The two-day free event begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Sudbury Indie Cinema across for Sudbury Secondary School on MacKenzie Street with a panel discussion on resiliency by people who have overcome severe health challenges, physical injury and depression.

There will also be a special presentation from Dan Millman, a world champion gymnast and author of 'The Way of the Peaceful Warrior,' followed by a film based on his story and starring Nick Nolte.

"Anyone who has been severely sick or injured should attend, as it will be a transformative experience," Five Cent City organizers said.

Because seating is limited, anyone interested in attending the panel should RSVP by messaging the group on Facebook.

SATURDAY

The main events are taking place Saturday from about 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at a parking lot at Elm and Elgin streets downtown.

It will feature a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, free barbeque, games, live music and a rap show by Jordan Kilganon.

"The purpose with Five Cent City is to not only demonstrate within the community people that have struggled and have overcome it and made an amazing light out of something that was their darkest time, it's also to make them accessible to the people in the community," Sivret said.

"So you actually have the opportunity to not just see somebody that inspires you, but you can actually go up to them and talk to them and ask them what they did or how they did it. Or even just to tell them about and share your story -- which for a lot of people, just being heard and feeling like they are part of a community and not alone is a massive thing."

While this is the last Five Cent City event, the organizers plan to take what they have learned over the last six years and put together another bigger and better event for the years coming.

STORIES OF SUCCESS

Ashley Bacon of CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca recently sat down with five Sudbury residents who shared their experience in overcoming challenges involving alcohol, drugs, health, gun violence, mental health and suicide.

A new story will air each night this week on CTV News at 6 and will be posted above with videos from last year.