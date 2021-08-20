Free summer concerts return to Beacon Hill Park bandshell
Anyone looking to enjoy free outdoor music in Victoria can visit Beacon Hill Park over the next several weekends.
Bands and musicians are set to return to the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 21 to Sept. 11.
The music will range from 1930s swing to classical, and from indie folk to jazz and blues.
The bandshell is located near the intersection of Arbutus Way and Bridge Way.
There are benches that can seat around 500 spectators, but listeners are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets if they'd like.
Each performance will be held in the afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. A full schedule can be found online here.
The city says non-profit organizations can also book the venue for their own events. Applications for the Cameron Bandshell can be submitted here.
�� Free outdoor concerts are back! Enjoy the rest of the summer with local musical acts at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park! Check out what's planned at https://t.co/ekIVAFJIkq pic.twitter.com/CReigospuJ— City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) August 19, 2021
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.