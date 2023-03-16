Free tax support offering for low-income families

With tax season upon us, the United Way Simcoe Muskoka is working to help those who need support to get their filings in on time.

The charity has opened tax sites in Essa Township and New Tecumseth. Low-income individuals and families can find free support in preparing their filings, ensuring cost is not a factor in making the deadline.

"Tax season can be difficult, and tax preparation fees can be prohibitive to many," Brian Shelley, the chief executive and philanthropy officer for United Way Simcoe Muskoka. "By offering this service for free, we hope that we can help individuals access social benefits that they may be missing out on."

The locations that are opened include:

New Tecumseth Public Library (Alliston branch)

Essa Public Library (Angus branch)

FOCUS Employment Services Alliston

FOCUS Employment Services Angus

In order to be eligible for the free support, your income must be within the following total family income maximums:

One person ($35,000)

Two people ($45,000)

Three people ($47,500)

Four people ($50,000)

Five people ($52,500)

The program is being run in partnership with the Canada Revenue Agency Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. The offices will remain open into April.