Free to be me: Rainbow schools hold diversity conference

A two-day symposium is underway at Cambrian College that aims to create and enhance support for students who are part of the LGTBQ2S community, as well as allies.

The Rainbow District School Board has held the event since 2009, dubbed 'Embrace Diversity: Free to Be Me.'

“The biggest thing for us is inclusion,” said Patrick Hopkin, Free to Be Me conference chair.

"Feeling comfortable in who you are -- who you are as a person, who you are as an ally and how to support students and support one another."

Day 1 on Wednesday kicked off with a presentation from Bradie Granger, chair of Cambrian’s schools of justice and general studies.

“I wish they had these when I was growing up," Granger said.

"I feel very fortunate and humbled and honoured to be asked to be a speaker here and to be able to share my story with folks that are allies or part of the LGBTQ community."

Granger had some priorities to share with students: living authentically, empowering them to be themselves and supporting others to do the same.

"You can’t change the world without being out there and we can all play a part if we are living our truth,” said Granger.

The second keynote address came from Martin Boyce, who was a teenager in New York in the 1960s and participated in the Stonewall Riots.

The riots were a series of spontaneous and violent demonstrations that are considered the most important event leading to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBT rights in the United States.

“Stonewall was grassroots," said Boyce.

"We are going to have to face new battles, but we are in a better position to face these battles … We have to fight to make it more perfect or better."

Wednesday's event had 170 participants from Grades 9-12. On Thursday, almost 200 Grade 7 and 8 students will watch Granger's presentation and will participate in breakout sessions to discuss topics such as discovery, moving forward to high school, growth mindset, laws and rights, culture and dealing directly with language.