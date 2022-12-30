Free transit being offered in Winnipeg on New Year's Eve
The City of Winnipeg and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are working together to ensure Winnipeggers stay safe on New Year’s Eve by avoiding impaired driving.
On Thursday, the city announced it will be providing free transit on Dec. 31 through the Free Ride program.
The program applies to all regular and Transit Plus services from 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses will leave the downtown area at about 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 1.
According to Coun. Janice Lukes, the Free Ride program helps Winnipeggers to celebrate safely on New Year’s Eve.
“Winnipeg Transit, with support from Manitoba Public Insurance, offers a free and easy option to get home at the end of the evening, while helping to keep the roads safe by preventing alcohol-related tragedies,” she said in a news release.
MPI has been sponsoring the Free Ride New Year’s Eve service since 2011. The Crown corporation’s data shows that impaired driving is one of the leading causes of road fatalities.
Bus route and schedule information can be found online or by contacting 311.
