Free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors and adults with disabilities in Waterloo

The City of Waterloo will soon be offering free transportation to and from vaccination clinics for seniors and adults with a disability.

The free services is expected to begin on Monday and is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Same-day booking will not be available and must be done in advance.

Waterloo residents who qualify, and who have a scheduled vaccination appointment, can contact a care facilitator at 519-579-6930 to arrange for the rides.

According to a Thursday news release, the vehicles are not wheelchair accessible.

Passengers will be able to get in and out while maintaining physical distancing and will also go through COVID-19 screening beforehand.