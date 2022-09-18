Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction and advance voting begins in the municipal election: Five stories to watch

A ceremony will be held in Ottawa to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United People of Canada faces eviction from a Lowertown church and advance voting begins in Ottawa's municipal election.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

A memorial parade and service will be held in downtown Ottawa on Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The events will happen the same day as the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

In Ottawa, the memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m., followed by a service at Christ Church Cathedral on Sparks Street, and a CF-18 fighter jet flypast over Parliament Hill.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will deliver addresses during the service, which will be attended by 600 invited guests.

A 96-gun salute – one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life – will be conducted during the parade.

There will be road closures and no-parking/no-stopping restrictions on several roads in downtown Ottawa on Monday.

The federal government says Monday will be a federal holiday and a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. All federal employees have the day off, and offices will be closed.

An eviction hearing for The United People of Canada will resume on Monday, as the owner of the historic St. Brigid's church moves to evict the group from the property.

The Freedom-Convoy-affiliated group has remained at the St. Patrick Street church since being served with a notice of termination for the lease in mid-August. The owner of the church, Patrick McDonald, is seeking an order to enforce the eviction of the group, saying they failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of a conditional sale of the church, owe $10,000 in rent and have broken heritage rules.

The United People of Canada claims it met its rent obligations and the agreement to purchase the property is still valid.

Justice Sally Gomery adjourned the case until Sept. 19.

ADVANCE VOTING BEGINS

Ottawa residents will have their first chance to cast a ballot in this fall's municipal election this week.

The city of Ottawa is hosting four "Special Advance Vote Days" on Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. Voters can vote at any of the following nine locations:

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Boulevard

St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté Street

City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Road

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Michele Heights Community Centre, 2955 Michèle Drive

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata, 4101 Innovation Drive

CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Road

Advance vote days will be held on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the municipal election is set for Monday, Oct. 24.

THE INTERNATIONAL PLOWING MATCH

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo is this week near Kemptville, Ont.

It's a five-day celebration of agriculture and rural living, with plowing competitions, opportunities to learn about agriculture, vendors and exhibitors and more.

The event kicks off on Tuesday and continues until Saturday, and will include visits by politicians.

The 103rd International Plowing Match is expected to pump $25 million into the local economy.

CANADIAN FUTURES SHOWCASE

The biggest amateur baseball tournament in Canada takes to the diamond this week at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy hosts the 8th annual Canadian Futures Showcase. It's a chance for Canada's rising amateur talent with draft and college eligibility to play before MLB scouts and college recruiters.

Four players from the Watson Elite baseball club in Ottawa will play: outfielder Ty Hamilton, first baseman Tyler Bono, catcher Sam Byers and right-handed pitcher Sam McKay.

The Blue Jays say Major League Baseball organizations have drafted more 110 former Canadian Futures Showcase participants since 2013. More than 500 participants have received college scholarships.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa Board of Health meeting – 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.

Thursday

Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Saturday

Ottawa Redblacks host Toronto Argonauts – 7 p.m. at TD Place