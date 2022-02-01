'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever

Crowd-sourced donations platform GoFundMe confirmed that the ‘Freedom Convoy’ fundraiser, which has attracted pledges in excess of $9.5 million, is its second-largest ever in Canada.

GoFundMe said in a statement to media on Monday that the fundraiser is its second-largest ever in Canada, only exceeded by the fundraiser created for the Humboldt Broncos in the aftermath of a highway crash that devastated the hockey team in Saskatchewan in 2018.

Questions about how the money will be used and dispersed were a factor in GoFundMe temporarily freezing the fundraiser until organizers presented their spending plans to the platform.

An initial $1 million has since been released to the organizers, as GoFundMe continues to work with them to determine where and how the money will be dispersed.

“The trust and safety of our global community is our top priority. That is why we're following our standard verification process and working directly with the campaign organizer to ensure the funds are distributed as stated by the organizer and in compliance with the law and our Terms of Service,” the statement from a GoFundMe spokesperson said.

“Our goal is to protect the generosity of donors and ensure that all donations go to those intended. As part of our verification process, we require full transparency from the organizer about the flow of funds to ensure there’s a clear plan and donors are informed on how the funds will be spent.“

CANADIANS GIVE BACK

In Ottawa, donations have poured in for the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter, which works with vulnerable populations in the city experiencing homelessness, after an incident on Saturday involving protesters who disrupted the soup kitchen to demand meals, hurled racist slurs at a security guard, and attacked a client.

Since then, Canadians have sent so many food donations that the shelter has reached their storage capacity and cannot accept more, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

“We are in excellent shape for the near future,” the statement reads. “At this time we have received more than 10,000 individual donations… the incidents this weekend were unfortunate, but have allowed us to share the work we do with all of you.”

The Terry Fox Foundation has also seen an influx of donations, as noted in remarks delivered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, after protesters sparked widespread condemnation for draping Terry Fox’s statue in flags and anti-mandate placards.

CTVNews.ca reached out to the foundation to get specifics on recent donations but did not hear back by time of publication.

After a very challenging few days, we just want to say a big thank you. Please note we are at capacity for food donations and don't have room for any more. Thank you to everyone who has supported people experiencing homelessness. Your generosity warms our hearts.