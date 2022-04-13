'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail

One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests was in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.

Pat King, 44, has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 18. He is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks, including intimidation, obstructing police and mischief.

King's new lawyer, David Goodman, requested a publication ban on the hearing, which the judge granted. That means any evidence and testimony cannot be reported.

Publication bans are routine in bail hearings. King's prior proceedings were unusual in that there was no such ban.

The bail hearing adjourned for the day around 1 p.m. and is scheduled to resume on Thursday. Unlike King's other hearings, it is being held in-person only, not on Zoom. King appeared with a braided ponytail and a partially shaved head, wearing a hooded vest and a mask.

King's case had been delayed several times due to his lack of representation. In court earlier this month, he said he was “in the process of shopping for lawyers.”

King’s co-accused, Tyson George Billings, is in custody at the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont. He is next due back in court April 19.

Tamara Lich, another leader of the convoy protests, is seeking to change some of her bail conditions, which include strict prohibitions on social media use.

Her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon said Monday he expects a court ruling on whether it has the jurisdiction to review those conditions next week.

