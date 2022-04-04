'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest

‘Freedom Convoy’ leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.

“I’m in the process of shopping for lawyers right now,” King told court on Monday. “Due to the importance of this matter, I want to make sure we have proper representation.”

King, 44, is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks, including intimidation, obstructing police and mischief. A co-accused, Tyson George Billings, also appeared in court Monday from the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont.

King has been detained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since his arrest on Feb. 18. His case has been put over several times because he does not officially have a lawyer representing him.

King said on Monday Cal Rosemond, who represented him during his initial bail hearing, was “not my counsel.”

King does have two lawyers working on his bail review hearing, scheduled for later this month. But he does not have a lawyer on record for trial, and he spoke for himself in court on Monday.

Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee expressed concern that King’s matter has been ourstanding since February, and raised the possibility of King applying for legal aid if he wishes.

King and Billings are charged with two counts each of intimidation and obstructing police. They also face one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police, counselling to intimidation, disobeying a court order and counselling to disobey a court order.

Billings, 44, also appeared in court on Monday and will appear again on April 19. He is in custody at the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont.