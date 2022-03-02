'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review Monday

One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa must spend another weekend in custody as she awaits a decision on a bail review.

Tamara Lich was denied bail last week, with an Ontario court judge saying she believed there was a substantial likelihood she would commit offences if released. Lich's lawyer argued for that decision to be overturned.

Lich was the woman behind a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the convoy, which was shut down after raising more than $10 million. The Medicine Hat, Alta. native is charged with counselling to commit mischief.

The lengthy bail review was meant to determine whether the previous judge made a legal error or whether Lich's material circumstances had changed.

Court heard from a new surety, a relative of Lich who cannot be identified under a publication ban. Previously, Lich's husband Dwayne Lich was named as a surety.

An argument put forward was in regard to the previous judge who denied Lich bail. Justice Julie Bourgeois, who was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in 2015, ran unsuccessfully for the federal Liberal party in 2011.

Lich argued that had she known of Bourgeois's previous candidacy she would have asked Bourgeois recuse herself because the "Freedom Convoy" was a protest against the federal Liberal government.

The Crown noted that Justice Bourgeois also presided over the bail hearing for another protest organizer, Chris Barber, who was released.

Following several hours of arguments, Justice John Johnston, who was overseeing the bail review hearing, said there would be no decision Wednesday. He also said his schedule would not allow for a decision Thursday or Friday, meaning Lich must remain in custody until at least Monday, March 7.

Lich was arrested Feb. 17, one day before a major multi-day operation to remove convoy demonstrators and vehicles from downtown Ottawa.

Another prominent protest leader, Pat King, was denied bail last Friday and remains in custody. The Justice of the Peace in that hearing called his alleged offences "an attack on the rule of law."

--With files from Glen McGregor, CTV National News.