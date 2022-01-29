Freedom Convoy rolls into Ottawa and living on Ryan Reynolds Way: Top stories this week

The freedom convoy rolls into Ottawa, gas prices reach a record high and Ryan Reynolds will have a street named after him.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Thousands of truckers and supporters gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

Ottawa was the final stop of a series of cross-country convoys taking part in the Freedom Convoy, calling on governments to end vaccine mandates and COVID-19 measures 22 months into the pandemic. On Saturday, thousands of vehicles, blaring horns and displaying signs protesting the government and mandates, packed downtown streets, while people gathered on Parliament Hill.

Over the past week, several teams travelled from western Canada, Atlantic Canada, Quebec and southern Ontario into Ottawa for the protest. A GoFundMe page raised more than $8 million.

"My body, my choice. I want freedom to do what I want with my body. It's not my employer's job to tell me what to do with my body and it's not my government's job to tell me what to do with my body," said one woman, who said she was a nurse, on Parliament Hill Saturday morning.

"To remove the stupid restrictions. Some are good, but some are too much," said one man about his reason for attending the demonstration.

Ottawa police stepped up security in downtown Ottawa over the weekend, bringing in resources from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces.

The cost to fill up the gas tank hit a record high in Ottawa this week.

Gas prices reached a record high of $1.50 per litre at Ottawa gas stations Friday morning. They were expected to continue to rise over the weekend.

The rising gas costs come as prices of crude oil rises. A barrel of crude reached $90 U.S. on Wednesday, the highest it's been since 2014.

"They're not likely to slow down," said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy. "If we go to $100 oil, we could see that scenario of $1.60 a litre."

McTeague said supply chain constraints, tensions in Ukraine, the weakness of the Canadian dollar are also contributing factors.

A former Ottawa man found one of the paramedics responsible for saving his life, nearly 30 years after he was stabbed outside an Ottawa mall.

Dave Murphy told CTV News Ottawa this week he was involved in an altercation with three people outside of the Bayshore Shopping Centre in 1994.

"Between the three of them I was stabbed 13 times,” he explained. "Nine on my back, twice in my leg. I lost half a muscle in my left leg."

As part of his recovery, Murphy wanted to meet the first responders who save his life.

"Our daughter is eight years old. My wife, I met out here in Calgary. I’d just like to bring closure to this and introduce them and say you know what I wouldn’t have this if it wasn’t for you guys."

On Wednesday, Murphy said on Twitter, "my prayers have been answered."

He says he found one of the paramedics and will introduce them to his family privately.

Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to live on Ryan Reynolds Way in the east end.

Mayor Jim Watson moved a motion to name a new street after Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, in recognition of his contributions to the city.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, spent some of his childhood in Vanier, and has said he has fond memories of living in Ottawa.

Where's Waldo?

After being built for years in Orleans, the giant snowman has a new home in Elmvale Acres.

Luc Guertin used the snow from the 48 cm of snow that fell Jan. 17 to build an 18-foot snowman on the front lawn of his Elmvale Acres home.

"Who doesn't like a snowman? I think it's easy enough to make," said Guertin.

This is the 14th year for Waldo the Snowman, who originally resided in Orleans. Guertin built the giant snowman at his old home in Orleans, and wanted to bring the tradition with him when he moved to Elmvale Aces.