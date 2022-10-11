Freedom group disputes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees

The Nova Scotia RCMP is defending the actions of two of its officers who posed for a photo with members at a freedom advocacy gathering in the Annapolis Valley on the weekend. But a representative from the "Freedom Fighters" organization is disputing the police’s statement on the incident.

The RCMP says the two members were investigating a noise complaint at a private property in Nictaux, N.S., on Saturday evening and they were simply trying to maintain calm among the group.

A press release from the Freedom Fighters group claims that event attendees quickly turned down the music that prompted the call to police and added that participants posed no threat to officers.

“At no time during the interaction between Annapolis District RCMP officers, Freedom Fighters Veterans & Guardians members, or any attendees, was there dispute, risk of violence, heated, or escalated conversation,” reads the news release, which characterized the officers as “amicable, polite, and jovial at times.”

A picture of the officers at the event has been circulating on social media. One officer was wearing a thin blue line patch on his uniform, which is against regulations. The RCMP says it has since been removed from the officer’s uniform.

The RCMP says the officers agreed to take the photo in an effort to “de-escalate the situation,” and only paid an alleged $5 entry fee after being questioned and surrounded by attendees.

“When the RCMP officers went to leave, one man stated that police didn’t pay the $5 entry fee, which was quickly seconded by another and followed by individuals who were surrounding the officers,” reads the RCMP’s Monday press release. “To keep the situation diffused and avoid the potential for violence, the entry fee was paid with the RCMP officer’s personal funds.”

But the "Freedom Fighters" tell a different story.

“Jokingly, a Freedom Fighters Veteran & Guardian member made a reference to the event being by donation and suggested the officers contribute to the fundraiser,” the release continues. “Without hesitation, one of the officers withdrew a ten-dollar bill and provided it to the member for donation, at which time the member asked if he could take a picture with the officers.”

It's unclear whether officers violated RCMP policies by donating personal funds to an organization that was the subject of a noise complaint. The RCMP’s website notes that “offering, accepting or requesting a gift or valuable as consideration, assistance, or an exercise of influence in an RCMP employee’s official duties may be a violation of section 120 or 121 of the Criminal Code.”