Freedom of The Philippines celebrated at community event

It was a celebration of Filipino culture at Maples Collegiate Friday evening.

The Philippine Heritage & Independence Day Celebration was organized by the Seven Oaks Filipino Employees Association (SOFEA).

SOFEA is a local non-profit organization that seeks to foster the preservation of Filipino language and culture while living in a multicultural community.

The three-hour event showcased close to 300 performers, most of them students from the Seven Oaks School Division. Attendees could also try authentic Filipino cuisine and check out a cultural display.

SOFEA president Porfiria Pedrina said The Philippines has had a long history of colonization.

"The Philippines was under Spanish colonization for more than 300 years," she said. "Also, American colonization and the Japanese regime. And so from all those colonizers, there's a great reason why we should celebrate our freedom!"

This year marked the 125th anniversary of The Philippines winning its independence.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the education of impoverished children in The Philippines.