Freetown, P.E.I., man facing impaired driving, firearms charges: RCMP

A 46-year-old Freetown, P.E.I., man is facing charges after an incident involving a firearm and impaired driving.

East Prince RCMP officers responded to reports of a threat involving a firearm at 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the home, police say they quickly and safety arrested a suspect. In addition, police seized a shotgun from the property. No injuries were reported.

The man, who is not being named by police at this time, was scheduled to be in Summerside provincial court Wednesday to face threats, firearms and impaired driving charges.