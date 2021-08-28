Freewill Shakespeare Festival closes unique season with 'incredible' support

A staple Edmonton summer festival had a slightly different look this year.

With the amphitheatre at Hawrelak Park unavailable, the annual Freewill Shakespeare Festival shifted to smaller-scale productions offered at Louise McKinny Park, during the Fringe festival, and through private pop-ups around the city.

Troy O’Donnell, artistic associate with the festival, said two “mini-productions” are being offered, including Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing.

“The pop-up events have been great,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve had incredible community support.”

On Thursday evening the festival was hosted by the Ottewell Community League and had 220 people enjoy the pop-up event, O’Donnell shared.

“Every place is different,” he added. “That’s the fun and challenge of it. Every performance space is different and what the audience will look like is different as well.”

For the artistic associate, the best part of the unique and more intimate style of offering productions have garnered the support of both long-time festival goers and attracted new fans.

“Having been sort of on ice for 15 plus months, to be able to get back into a rehearsal hall and be able to work with other actors is just fantastic.”

The festival wraps up Sunday and has less than a handful of performances left.