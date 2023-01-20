iHeartRadio

Freezing drizzle advisory for Central Ontario ends


An early morning freezing drizzle alert for much of central Ontario on Friday has since ended.

The national weather agency warned the weather event would continue through the morning as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark.

It added ice accretion was expected to be minor, and road conditions could be hazardous.

The freezing drizzle will shift to light flurries from north to south.

