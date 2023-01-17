Freezing drizzle advisory for Sudbury, North Bay, other areas

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory in effect now until Wednesday morning.

Affected are Greater Sudbury and area, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet.

“Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said.

“Periods of freezing drizzle, at times mixed with light snow, will continue through tonight. Freezing drizzle is expected to come to an end by Wednesday morning.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, the advisory said.

“Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.