Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for communities around the Nipissing District Thursday morning as mild temperatures mix with precipitation.

Areas affected include:

Baysville

Bracebridge

French River

Gravenhurst

Huntsville

Mattawa

North Bay

Powassan

West Nipissing

The weather alert began at 5:25 a.m. and is expected to taper off early Thursday afternoon.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the national weather service said. "Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

Temperatures in the North Bay area are expected to hover around the freezing mark with a high of 1 C and low of -5 C. There is a slight windchill making it feel a few degrees colder.