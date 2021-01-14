You didn't think this mild winter weather with minimal snowfall would last forever, did you?

Good. Because after a 2021 without a significant storm, Ottawa's going to get a big dump of the white stuff this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'heavy snowfall event' in the capital this weekend.

The snow is expected to start early Saturday morning and contunue all day before easing Sunday. Environment Canada says up to 25 centimetres of snow is possible by Sunday morning.

The snowfall could create hazardous driving conditions, the weather agency says.

Along with the special weather statement, a freezing drizzle advisory had been in effect for Ottawa Thursday morning.

Environment Canada ended that advisory early Thursday afternoon.

The temperature on Thursday will be be steady around 0 C. There is risk of freezing drizzle Thursday evening and overnight, with a low -4 C

The workweek will end with more freezing drizzle on Friday, with a high of 1 C, before the snow comes Saturday morning.