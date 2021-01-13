Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for much of southern and central Ontario on Wednesday morning.
Patchy freezing drizzle is expected throughout the region, though the risk of freezing drizzle will slowly diminish throughout the morning.
The advisory has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
Environment Canada warns the risk of freezing drizzle will return again tonight. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Because freezing drizzle can create thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice or ‘black ice,’ drivers should take extra care on the roads.