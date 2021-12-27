Freezing drizzle could make roads slippery Monday night

Monday started off with snow but could end with freezing drizzle.

Environment Canada issued advisories for parts of the province Monday, saying freezing drizzle is expected Monday evening.

The areas include Waterloo Region, Guelph, Wellington County, Mount Forest, Stratford, Brantford, Brant County, Woodstock, Oxford County, Listowel, Perth County, Huron County, Caledonia and Goderich.

The agency says periods of freezing drizzle could result in a thin layer of ice. As a result, highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots could become slippery. Drivers are being warned to slow down according to road conditions.