Freezing drizzle expected across Central Ontario during rush hour

Environment Canada issued an advisory for freezing drizzle in most of central Ontario early Tuesday morning.

The national weather agency advises there will be areas of freezing drizzle expected or occurring during the morning rush hour.

Freezing drizzle could affect:

Muskoka, Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia and Innisfil, Orangeville, Grand Valley, Shelburne, north and south Dufferin County, as well as much of southern and northern Grey County and southern Bruce County.

Highway and road surfaces, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery.

Environment Canada states, "freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice" and advises motorists to slow down when driving in slippery conditions.

Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing drizzle will become patchy across the area and will continue to ease early this morning.

Barrie can expect flurries this morning with a high of minus 3. Tonight it will drop down to a low of minus 11 with a wind chill of minus 16 overnight.