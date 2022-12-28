Freezing drizzle warning ends in Sudbury, North Bay

The freezing drizzle advisory for Greater Sudbury, North Bay and surrounding areas has ended, Environment Canada said Wednesday afternoon.

Original story:

After getting walloped by heavy snow overnight, areas near Greater Sudbury and North Bay are under a travel advisory because of a risk of freezing drizzle.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Wednesday morning for Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Espanola, Killarney, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River.

“Snow is expected to taper through the morning with patchy freezing drizzle becoming possible … into the afternoon,” the advisory said.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

For current road conditions and other traveller information, click here.

,To report severe weather, click here to send an email.