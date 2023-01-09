Freezing drizzle wreaks havoc on area roads: OPP

Freezing drizzle is causing slippery conditions on some area roads across the region Monday afternoon, with provincial police reporting several collisions.

"Please slow down, take your time, and drive to road conditions," the OPP noted on social media.

Environment Canada issued an advisory for Muskoka, Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Washago, Innisfil, and surrounding areas shortly before 3 p.m., noting the freezing drizzle would end overnight or early Tuesday morning.

Police warn surfaces may become treacherous, adding it can be difficult to tell where there may be patches of ice.

Freezing drizzle has the potential to cause power outages as the weight of ice on trees and power lines can cause breakage, resulting in disruptions to electricity.