Freezing rain and drizzle continues in the northeast

Many communities in northeastern Ontario woke up to a blast of winter and will continue to see a mix of conditions that have prompted several weather alerts.

From Greater Sudbury north to the Fort Hope area and east to the Quebec border, the precipitation continues with freezing rain and drizzle prompting a series of weather alerts.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon and evening and turn to rain.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice," Environment Canada said.