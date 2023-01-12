Freezing rain and heavy fog across central Ontario
Rain and snow fell across much of Central Ontario Thursday morning, with the weather forecast for the afternoon into Friday warning of more winter weather.
Environment Canada warned of a risk of freezing rain early in the morning, with temperatures steady around 2C for parts of Muskoka, South Simcoe and Dufferin County.
A fog advisory was later issued for several areas, with warnings of near-zero visibility amid the dense fog.
The national weather agency says the fog may persist for areas over higher terrain.
Additionally, the snow will continue to fall, with an accumulation of roughly five centimetres, depending on where you live.
Wind gusts up to 50 km/h could sweep the region, with a low of -4 and a wind chill of -11C overnight Thursday.
- Watch the full five-day weather forecast here
However, the forecast for the weekend is expected to be sunny with a low of -5 Saturday and -1 Sunday.
