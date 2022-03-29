Freezing rain and ice pellets in Windsor-Essex forecast
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor-Essex is expected to have one more day of below average temperatures before warming up mid-week.
Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high 5C but a wind chill of -13C in the morning.
Increasing cloudiness late this evening then a 70 per cent chance of freezing rain, ice pellets or rain overnight. East wind gusting to 30 km/h after midnight and down to a low -3C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 15C.
- Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday. It'll be windy and a high 12C.
- Friday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high 6C.
- A mix of sun and cloud again on Saturday, with a high 10C.
- On Sunday - a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
The average high this time of year is 9C and the average low is -0.2C.
-
P.E.I. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; slight drop in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on March 22.
-
Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's deathCondolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.
-
Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, ArizonaWindsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.
-
Police ‘strongly believe’ suspect is dead after LaSalle woman’s murderPolice 'strongly believe' the suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old LaSalle mom has died after jumping from the Ambassador Bridge, according to an update Tuesday.
-
'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugeesA Chaldean church in Saskatoon is pitching in to help Ukrainians when they arrive in Sask.
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mallSaskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 deadAn investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.
-
Tay Township residents charged with theft offencesA Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.
-
University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complexThe University of Windsor has named its new sports and recreation complex the Toldo Lancer Centre.