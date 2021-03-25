Freezing rain and snowfall warnings continue in some northern Ontario communities

Snow and freezing rain continue Thursday along the Highway 11 corridor and north to the James Bay coast.

The low-pressure weather system that began Wednesday is continuing to move east and will create hazardous conditions for some including possible power outages and flooding.

FREEZING RAIN WARNINGS

Freezing rain is continuing Thursday morning in the following communities:

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Little Abitibi - Kesagami Lake

Moosonee

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

Showers in the Timmins-Cochrane area, north of Highway 101, will change to freezing rain Thursday morning.

"Significant ice build-up is likely before the freezing rain transitions to snow early this morning," Environment Canada said.

Roads and walkways will be slippery and officials recommend postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada said. "Utility outages may occur."

SNOWFALL WARNING

Heavy snow will continue Thursday north of Fraserdale with 15 to 20 cm expected to accumulate by the afternoon along with strong, northern winds bringing gusts of up to 50 km/h.

"A freezing rain warning is in effect for areas near and including Fraserdale where significant snowfall accumulations are not expected," Environment Canada said.

Reduced visibility and rapid accumulation of snow will make travel difficult.

Areas affected include:

Attawapiskat

Fort Albany

Fort Hope - Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Geraldton - Longlac – Caramat

Nakina - Aroland - Pagwa

Areas west of Moose River, including Moose Factory, will continue to see snow. A total accumulation of 10 to 15 cm is expected by late Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, a freezing rain warning is in effect for east of Moose River.

RAINFALL WARNINGS

Heavy rain and significant snowmelt continues and is expected to end early Thursday morning in the Timmins, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls area.

"Local rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snowmelt and significant run-off during this time period," Environment Canada said.

Flooding is a concern along with washouts near bodies of water.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks."