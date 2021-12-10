Freezing rain and strong winds force the cancellation of two Christmas parades in Ottawa

Freezing rain and strong winds hit Ottawa on the second last Saturday before Christmas, creating slippery driving conditions and forcing the cancellation of two Santa Claus parades.

Environment Canada has lifted the Freezing Rain Warning and the Rainfall Warning for Ottawa. However, a special weather statement remains in effect for Ottawa, warning of strong wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h on Saturday.

Ottawa Police reported a "number of accidents" Saturday morning due to the icy conditions.

Ontario Provincial Police reported a single vehicle rollover on County Road 44 in North Grenville. Police say the driver was passing a slower moving vehicle when she lost control and rolled into the ditch. The 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle was treated for minor injuries, and charged for making an "unsafe move."

#GrenvilleOPP at the scene of a single vehicle rollover on CR 44, @North_Grenville.

30 y/o female driver passed a slower moving vehicle, lost control and rolled into ditch - charged with Unsafe Move. Minor injuries reported.

Always drive according to road conditions.#SlowDown^dh pic.twitter.com/Fawu8n2Muv

The weather forced the cancellation of two Christmas events in Ottawa today. Both the Navan Santa Claus Drive-Through Parade and Toy Drive and the Carp Santa Claus Parade have been cancelled due to the weather.

The Carp Fairgrounds says Santa Claus will drop by the Carp Fairgrounds on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a visit.

A Wind Warning remains in effect for Cornwall, Maxville, Lancaster, Morrisburg, Winchester, Brockville, Prescott, Merrickville, Kingston and Napanee.

The areas could see 20 to 40 mm of rain, along with wind gusts between 90 km/h and 120 km/h.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. High 11 C.

Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries near midnight. Low minus 4 C.

Sunny on Sunday. High plus 4 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud expected for Tuesday. High plus 1 C.