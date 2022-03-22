Freezing rain, blustery winds anticipated for Grey Bruce, Dufferin County

Wednesday could bring some wicked weather to parts of Dufferin County and Grey Bruce, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency says a messy mix of freezing rain, strong winds, and rain is possible as temperatures fall overnight Tuesday.

Freezing rain of five to eight millimetres is possible early Wednesday morning, switching to rain by early afternoon.

Environment Canada anticipates that strong winds of up to 70 km/h are possible, which could cause power outages.

Local rainfall amounts of up to 20 millimetres are expected by the evening.