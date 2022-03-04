Freezing rain expected in parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka.
The areas in and around the Town of Parry Sound and Huntsville can expect freezing rain, beginning Saturday night and lasting into Sunday.
"A band of freezing rain is expected to move through the region Saturday night into Sunday as a strong low-pressure area approaches the region from Colorado," Environment Canada stated on its website.
"Freezing rain may persist for several hours before changing over to rain as milder air arrives on Sunday."
Environment Canada warns residents of potentially slippery conditions.
"Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.
"Consider changing travel plans accordingly as hazardous winter travelling conditions are possible."
Other areas impacted by the freezing rain are Baysville, Rosseau and Killbear Park.
-
A mild weekend for Calgary, then another drop to the negativesLooking ahead: A change in the wind for the 'warm day' next week.
-
Surge in Ukrainian flag purchases in Waterloo RegionUkrainian flags are flying high in Waterloo Region as a show of support for the war torn country.
-
Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemicLong-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until springOntario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lagsThe Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
'Give us a break': Winnipeg food truck operator wants help from city on permit feesA Winnipeg food truck operator wants the city to give his industry a financial break as it continues to feel the economic effects of the pandemic.
-