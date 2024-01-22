Freezing rain expected overnight across Windsor region

A change is coming in this week's forecast - from shovels to umbrellas, rain is on the way.

After plunging into a deep freeze with travel advisories and snow squalls, rain is in the forecast this week with sunshine on the way for the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Monday evening for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Patchy freezing rain is expected Monday evening followed by a period of freezing rain Monday night.

About 2-4 mm of ice build up is possible.

More persistent freezing rain is expected overnight into early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, the freezing rain will transition to rain or snow and then eventually periods of rain or drizzle Tuesday evening as temperatures rise above zero.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday Night: Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets ending this evening then cloudy and 60 per cent chance of light snow this evening and after midnight. Snow beginning overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and after midnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tuesday: Snow at times heavy. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Friday: Cloudy. High 6.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.