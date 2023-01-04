Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday would turn to freezing rain in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The freezing rain is expected to arrive in two waves: early morning and later evening.

The national weather agency says that after midnight, the rain will shift to snow or ice pellets as temperatures hover around freezing.

A freezing rain warning is issued for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

These weather conditions could make surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots slippery and icy, so caution is advised.

Environment Canada notes an upgrade to a freezing rain warning may be required as the event draws nearer.