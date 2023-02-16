Freezing rain expected to shower GTA with potentially hazardous conditions

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that could make for a messy and potentially hazardous commute Thursday evening.

The warning covers the City of Toronto as well as the regions of Peel, Halton, Durham and York and warns of a “wintry mix” of precipitation beginning Thursday evening and continuing throughout the night.

A messy mix of precipitation tonight. Rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and snow (trace - 2cm) all possible in the GTA. Ice accretion will mainly be north of the city, but watch for slippery spots into Friday morning. It’s heavier snow closer to Georgian Bay. @CTVToronto #onstorm pic.twitter.com/yX7c4fmz41

“Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets. Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero,” the warning reads.

“Freezing rain conditions may last through the evening and overnight hours in some areas before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by early Friday morning.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to become icy and slippery.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning reads.

The City of Toronto provided its own winter storm update this afternoon, saying up to six cm of snow could accumulate in the city overnight.

The city also announced its four warming centres will be open tonight as of 7 p.m., but noted that its recently-added fourth warming centre at Cecil Community Centre, near Kensington Market, will have limited space tonight due to a previous booking at the site.

All warming centre spaces are available by walk in, and are located at:

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive

Metro Hall, 55 John Street

Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Avenue

Cecil Community Centre, 58 Cecil Street

The city also says its crews are on standby should any snow clearing be necessary overnight or in the morning.

“The City is monitoring the weather forecast and road conditions, and has deployed crews and equipment to strategic and high-priority locations around the city so they can respond as soon as required,” the city says.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to hover around the freezing mark Thursday evening and gradually become colder through the night.

Toronto’s Friday forecast is calling for light flurries in the morning, clearing by midday with a high of 2C and a low of -8C.