Freezing rain halts ION service

People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.

Icy precipitation started coming down Thursday evening.

By Friday morning, Environment Canada said two to four millimetres had build up on cars, signs and tree branches.

Grand River Transit (GRT) posted early Friday morning that buses and ION trains were experiencing delays due to the weather.

Then around 8:45 a.m., GRT posted that ION service was stopped. Shuttle buses have been deployed instead. There’s no word yet on when service could resume.

An Update from GRT at 2:50 p.m. said work is ongoing to restore the service as soon as possible.

“Shuttle buses are running every 15 minutes, leaving Conestoga and Fairway Stations,” the update reads.

In an email, GRT said empty trains are running to scrape ice off the wires and they’re working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The icy weather also cancelled school buses Friday in Waterloo region and Wellington, Dufferin and Oxford counties.

Public and Catholic schools remained open but for some riders not used to taking GRT there was confusion.

“I still don't know if it's my bus though because as I said, I usually take an ION,” one rider told CTV News.

At 5:17p.m., GRT said work is ongoing to restore the service as soon as possible.

