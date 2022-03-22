Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario

Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement the day before for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The national weather agency says freezing rain is expected to develop Wednesday morning and transition to rain late in the afternoon, with freezing rain persisting in higher terrain areas.

There could be anywhere from 4-8 millimetres of freezing rain with ice accretion. Highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots are expected to become slippery and hazardous.

Residents are warned of partially frozen roads and localized flooding, with rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres.

Environment Canada said easterly wind gusts could reach 70 km/h and some areas could lose power.