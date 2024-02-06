Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec

Snow that buried the Maritime provinces over the weekend and continued to fall on Monday is now turning to freezing rain, weather alerts from Environment Canada forecast.

On Tuesday morning, some areas that received 150 centimetres of snow in the previous days were warned to expect freezing drizzle.

This includes in Cape Breton, N.S., where a local state of emergency was declared over the weekend.

Residents were told to shelter in place and keep off the roads.

The storm also postponed byelection in P.E.I.

And on Tuesday, communities on the island, as well as in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia could see freezing rain mixed with flurries, according to forecasters.

"This means the snow will get even crustier and heavier, and be that much more difficult to clean up," CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen predicted.

In higher terrain areas of Newfoundland and Labrador, the storm could drop another 20 centimetres of snow on Tuesday morning and into the late afternoon.

Elsewhere in Canada, weather advisories were issued Tuesday for much different conditions.

Environment Canada issued fog advisories for portions of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwest Ontario that warn of "dense fog."

Coming up, a separate eastbound storm system is looming for parts of the eastern Prairies and northern Ontario, McEwen said. This system is expected to bring snow and rain to the affected provinces, as well as Quebec, later this week.