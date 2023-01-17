Freezing rain makes for a messy morning on the roads
A freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada was cancelled at shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, but not before wreaking havoc on the roads.
Provincial police posted to social media Tuesday morning to stay put if travel wasn't necessary.
Police reported officers responded to "a number of collisions on Highway 11 in Huntsville," including a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Environment Canada’s early morning freezing rain alert across most of Ontario called for freezing rain over higher terrains and a few millimetres of ice accumulation on surfaces.
The national weather agency cautioned that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are icy and slippery.
It advises drivers to slow down in slippery conditions and maintain a safe following distance.
Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions had forced the hands of transportation consortiums across the region to cancel buses.
@OPP_CR is seeing freezing rain across most of Central Region. Plan ahead. If your travel isn’t essential today it’s a good idea to reschedule. #DriveSafe ^rs pic.twitter.com/PKRPgO3sVi— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 17, 2023
-
-
Slowing inflation rate hard to notice at grocery store check-outs: ConsumersWhile pleased to see inflation slowing, some shoppers still aren’t seeing any relief on their grocery bills.
-
P.E.I. pharmacare plan a test for national model: Federal health ministerPoliticians and officials filled a Cornwall, P.E.I., pharmacy Tuesday as the federal health minister announced 61 medications had been added to the list of drugs covered by P.E.I.’s. pharmacare since December.
-
Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthdayWhile she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcoholNew guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training programBritish Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Pop-up dog parks coming to Edmonton this springThe City of Edmonton is looking to better use the city's green spaces by making more parks pet-friendly.
-
'We are taking this incident very seriously': Student brings replica toy gun to Toronto schoolA student brought a replica toy gun to a school in Etobicoke on Tuesday, officials said.
-
3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMPMillions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation. But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the operation.