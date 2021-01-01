Toronto and much of southern Ontario is in for a wet and cold New Year’s Day.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of possible freezing rain Friday evening and overnight.

“Precipitation will begin as snow or ice pellets late this afternoon or early this evening over areas north of Lake Ontario,” the weather agency said in a statement on their website.

“A brief period of freezing rain or ice pellets is possible tonight. Freezing rain may be mixed with rain or snow. Some ice accretion is possible. Precipitation will transition to snow by early Saturday morning.”

The precipitation is believed to be associated with a low pressure system moving north from Texas, Environment Canada added, saying that further freezing rain warnings may be issued later on Friday.

Freezing rain warnings have already been issued for some regions of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London and Waterloo.

The temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 2 C on Friday, with winds gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres an hour. With the wind chill, it’s expected to feel like -6C in the morning.

Environment Canada adds that snow and ice pellets Friday night could amount to two to four centimetres, with the precipitation changing to rain around midnight.