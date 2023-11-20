Freezing rain moves on, rain still in the forecast
A freezing rain warning has ended for London-Middlesex and Huron-Perth as temperatures have climbed above freezing.
Rain continues this afternoon and into the early evening.
According to CTV London meteorologist Julie Atchison a low pressure system will bring rainfall to the region, arriving mid-morning and carrying through the afternoon.
"Areas east and northeast of London could see a bit of mixed precipitation. There is the risk for some mixing in midwestern Ontario, so areas like Huon-Perth and Grey Bruce on Tuesday evening," said Atchison.
Overall, conditions in our region are on the cooler side of normal but will stay above freezing in London, bringing rain not snow.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Tuesday: Rain. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7.
Tuesday Night: Periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperature steady near 7.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 7.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and IslamophobiaEdmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
LHSC president and CEO taking leave of absence citing 'health matter'Citing a medical matter, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) President and CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking a leave of absence.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a monthAn Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
Halifax tent fire fuels fear there will be more to comeA tent fire in Halifax Tuesday has sparked concern that it could be the first of many this winter.