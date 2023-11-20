Freezing rain moves on, rain still in the forecast

A freezing rain warning has ended for London-Middlesex and Huron-Perth as temperatures have climbed above freezing.

Rain continues this afternoon and into the early evening.

According to CTV London meteorologist Julie Atchison a low pressure system will bring rainfall to the region, arriving mid-morning and carrying through the afternoon.

"Areas east and northeast of London could see a bit of mixed precipitation. There is the risk for some mixing in midwestern Ontario, so areas like Huon-Perth and Grey Bruce on Tuesday evening," said Atchison.

Overall, conditions in our region are on the cooler side of normal but will stay above freezing in London, bringing rain not snow.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Rain. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7.

Tuesday Night: Periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperature steady near 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 7.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.